Pilot hospitalized after crash into Laurentians lake

A pilot has been hospitalized after he crashed into a lake in the Laurentians late Saturday morning.

The 911 call about the plane hitting the waters of Lac des Sables north of Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Que., came in at around 11:15 a.m., the Sûreté du Québec said.

Divers rescued the man from the lake near Chemin Chardron before he was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The pilot was conscious as they arrived. While police had initially said they feared for his life, his condition has since improved.

The federal Transportation Safety Board is investigating what could have caused the crash.