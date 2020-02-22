What caused the deadly pileup on Montreal's South Shore?

Strong wind gusts blew snow onto Highway 15 on Wednesday, suddenly blinding drivers on Montreal's South Shore and causing a catastrophic chain of collisions that left two people dead and sent 29 more to the hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said on Friday that, in total,140 cars were involved in the pileup in La Prairie.

The collisions stretched for roughly a kilometre, damaging 70 vehicles.

Injuries ranged from cuts and bruises to broken bones and whiplash, according to Janie Gagnon, a spokesperson for a co-operative of ambulance technicians in Montérégie (CETAM).

A number of victims were transported to a local community centre where there were triaged. In total, she said 60 people were evaluated, 29 were sent to hospital and one was seriously injured. Two people died.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents Charles Rivard, 54, and Pierre Boudreau, 69, died when the Toyota Camry they were in slammed into the back of a stopped tanker truck.

But how did something like this happen on an otherwise calm, sunny day?

CBC News took a look back and reconstructed the event as it unfolded.

Watch the video above and you can read our latest reaction to pileup here as provincial and municipal officials call fo improved safety measures along the that particular stretch of Highway 15.