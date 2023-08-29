Pika, the playful otter who swam, rolled and frolicked to the delight of thousands of visitors at Montreal's Ecomuseum, has died.

Her keepers didn't know her age, but she was old for an otter, David Rodrigue, the executive director of the Ecomuseum, a zoo in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, near the western tip of the island of Montreal, said in an interview.

Now, Rodrigue said, her living space, which was custom-built to house river otters like her, is empty, waiting for new otters that need to be rescued. The Ecomuseum only takes in rescued animals.

Pika was a crowd favourite. "You can tell she would reach people," he said.

During her nearly seven-year tenure at the Ecomuseum, she built connections with visitors — especially schoolchildren who came on field trips.

Pika in the snow. (Submitted by the Ecomuseum)

During those trips, Pika would "come up to the observation platform, and she would just run and come and climb on a rock so that she could be eye level with people," Rodrigue said.

"So she would come up and stand there and really interact with the people and people really, really like that, and for us, education-wise, that's what we're about."

She was particularly playful, even for an otter, a social species, Rodrigue said, and it was her joie de vivre that made her a good ambassador for wildlife in general.

"Such a large portion of our society is just disconnected to the point where they don't even understand that we, as a species, are also dependent on all the other animals in the ecosystem," Rodrigue said. "Sure enough, otters are just the best to [reconnect people with wildlife]."

Since Pika's death, visitors have flooded the Ecomuseum's social media page with stories of how she touched their lives.

One of them, Monica Fieger, said she had a particularly close encounter with Pika, who was known to have a strong personality.

Fieger said that one day when she arrived early for a visit to the Ecomuseum to take photos of the animals, including Pika, before the crowds arrived, she rushed to her enclosure and had a touching moment with the otter.

"Who was there on the top rock looking out to see if anyone was there? Pika!" Fieger said in a message. "We looked at each other in silence and for a short time, seemed to stare into each other's eyes. I had to put the camera down and take in the moment with her. Then just like that, she started to put on a show for me that day that didn't disappoint."

Fieger said Pika was a joy to watch frolic in the water, take a sand bath or even just lie around.

"She just always put a smile on my face and reminded me to enjoy the little things," Fieger said. "I will miss seeing her and her playful ways. But I will always keep the memorable times we share just myself and her in my heart."

Pika came to the Ecomuseum in 2016 along with two male otters, Finley and Williston, all rescued from the fur trade. "Three less in a fur coat," Rodrigue said.

Otters are not rodents. They are carnivorous mammals that belong to the mustelidae family. (Dale Gould/Submitted)

The males died, and, later, the handlers at the Ecomuseum learned that she preferred a solitary lifestyle.

Otters are matriarchal in the wild. "The females run the show," Rodrigue said, and Pika didn't get along with another female otter, who was brought into the Ecomuseum but later had to be transferred, and even clashed with other males after her initial co-otters died.

But, otherwise, Pika took well to captivity. She would come to her keepers every day for a health checkup, opening her mouth to have her largely toothless mouth inspected.

Finally, near the end, her keepers began to notice subtle changes in her behaviour indicative, possibly, of underlying health problems, and, on Friday, while under anesthesia for a medical procedure, her heart stopped. Despite efforts to revive her, Pika died on the operating table.

Rodrigue said he can't predict when the Ecomuseum will get new otters, but he said they are always ready if there's an animal that needs rescuing.