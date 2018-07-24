Skip to Main Content
Pigeon family takes up residence in Hochelaga traffic light

The borough mayor of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve says there are no plans to remove a family of pigeons living inside a traffic light outside a bustling Metro station.

A group of pigeons has been nesting in the traffic light outside Joliette Metro for at least a month

A family of pigeons have been living inside a traffic light in the east end of Montreal since at least early July. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

The birds have built their nest in the window of the traffic light that alternately flashes the walking sign and the stop sign. The traffic light is in between a Metro station and a bus station and attracts a lot of foot traffic.

It's unclear how many pigeons are living in the nest, however, they have been there since at least July 2. The nest appears to have grown so large that some of the materials used to build the nest are spilling out onto the sidewalk.

The borough mayor says there is "no specific plans" to remove the birds.

"I like [the nest] quite a lot," Mayor Pierre Lessard-Blais told CBC via text message.

On Monday night, there were four adult pigeons perching on the traffic light. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

