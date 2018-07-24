Pigeon family takes up residence in Hochelaga traffic light

The borough mayor of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve says there are no plans to remove a family of pigeons living inside a traffic light outside a bustling Metro station.

The birds have built their nest in the window of the traffic light that alternately flashes the walking sign and the stop sign. The traffic light is in between a Metro station and a bus station and attracts a lot of foot traffic.

It's unclear how many pigeons are living in the nest, however, they have been there since at least July 2. The nest appears to have grown so large that some of the materials used to build the nest are spilling out onto the sidewalk.

The borough mayor says there is "no specific plans" to remove the birds.

"I like [the nest] quite a lot," Mayor Pierre Lessard-Blais told CBC via text message.