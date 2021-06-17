As teen clings to life in hospital, West Island resident says street is 'danger to the public'
Police are investigating collision that involved electrical pole, pedestrian and second car
Samira Maazouz's two kids had left for school by bicycle Thursday morning, making the sound of screeching brakes and crunching metal even more terrifying to hear a short time later.
"It was a big, big, big noise," she told Radio-Canada. "I ran outside quickly and the moment I exited the door, I immediately heard a woman screaming extremely loud."
Maazouz's kids were safe at school, but the collision near her home in Pierrefonds-Roxboro was not without tragedy.
A 15-year-old girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car on Lalande Boulevard near the Saraguay Street intersection, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.
The girl was walking in the westbound direction at around 8:30 a.m. when a car, with a 59-year-old man behind the wheel also heading west, slammed into an electrical pole before being redirected into the girl who was walking on the shoulder — there is no sidewalk on that section of Lalande.
The car then careened into an eastbound vehicle before finally coming to rest, the officer said.
Barabant said Hydro-Québec was called to the scene because there were downed electrical wires. The girl, unconscious and suffering from serious injuries, was transported to hospital where she is in critical condition.
At around 5:30 p.m.Thursday, Brabant said Montreal police are checking with the hospital regularly for updates on her status.
The male driver was treated for minor injuries and shock, he said. The driver of the second vehicle, a 66-year-old woman, was not injured in the collision.
Barabant said the incident is under investigation. Police will meet with the driver this evening to better understand the circumstances. At this point, he said, it's not clear if there was a contributing factor, such as a speeding or distraction.
The narrow, house-lined boulevard runs parallel to a wide, lake-like section of the Rivière des Prairies. There is no sidewalk, but instead a gravel shoulder that cuts into the manicured front lawns of the waterfront homes. There is no parking on the street, which has wooden electrical poles along its northern edge.
Street has 'always been a danger to public'
It's a street that neighbours have long said is not safe, according to Maazouz, who was still shaken by what she saw after running out her front door that morning.
With three schools nearby, she said there are always kids riding their bikes and plenty of pedestrians on a street that has "always been a danger to the public. This is not new," said Maazouz.
"The street is very narrow, and there is no space dedicated to cyclists and there is no space dedicated to pedestrians.".
She said neighbours have tried to get the city to improve the street's safety, possibly making it one-way on half the street and reserving the second half for people on foot or bike, but little has changed.
Whenever her kids leave the house, she said, "I am always scared."
Borough has been working on making area safer
A document found on Montreal's website shows discussions about improving the road's safety date back to at least 2016 when the borough presented plans to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety while reducing the impact of spring flooding.
Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Dimitrios "Jim" Beis said the borough, police and city have been reviewing the issues with the street for years, but space constraints and environmental restrictions have stood in the way of making it wider.
He said the borough has asked to increase patrols and they "were present, however this is an ongoing issue."
There were changes to the signs, redirecting motorists to other streets, but drivers still use it as a through street. Now he is calling for a special meeting next week between the local police and city officials to take a hard look at this problem and search for solutions.
The idea of making the road one-way may be looked at again, he said, once all the facts are gathered surrounding this collision and officials further examine the issue. Beyond that, the issue of speeding and careless drivers is widespread and needs to be worked on everywhere, he added.
"It's tragic any way you look at it and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this time," Beis said. "No family, no community, should have to go through this tragedy."
with files from Radio-Canada
