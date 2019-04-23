Skip to Main Content
Pickup truck hits pedestrian in Pierrefonds
Montreal·New

Pickup truck hits pedestrian in Pierrefonds

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after being hit by a pickup truck at an intersection in Pierrefonds Tuesday morning, police said.

18-year-old taken to hospital

CBC News ·
The truck was travelling south on Jacques-Bizard Boulevard and hit the pedestrian at the corner of Gouin Boulevard, police said. (The Canadian Press)

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after being hit by a pickup truck at an intersection in Pierrefonds Tuesday morning, Montreal police said.

The truck was travelling south on Jacques-Bizard Boulevard and hit the pedestrian at the corner of Gouin Boulevard, said police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture. 

The pedestrian was unconscious when emergency responders arrived and was taken to a hospital, Couture said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|