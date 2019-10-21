Man found dead in Pierrefonds parking lot, police say
Montreal police are investigating after a man was found lying in a pool of blood in a Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough parking lot.
Someone spotted the body and called 911, says SPVM spokesperson
Montreal police are investigating after man's body was found lying in a pool of blood in a Pierrefonds parking lot Monday morning.
A witness phoned 911 to report an unconscious man on St-Jean Boulevard at around 8 a.m., according to Const. Raphaël Bergeron.
The victim's death was confirmed on the scene. The parking lot serves a strip mall with several businesses near Harry Worth Street.
Police have not said the man's age. No suspects have been arrested.
The major crimes unit is now investigating, checking area surveillance cameras and speaking with possible witnesses, Bergeron said.