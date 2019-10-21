Man found dead in Pierrefonds parking lot, police say

Montreal police are investigating after man's body was found lying in a pool of blood in a Pierrefonds parking lot Monday morning.

A witness phoned 911 to report an unconscious man on St-Jean Boulevard at around 8 a.m., according to Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

The victim's death was confirmed on the scene. The parking lot serves a strip mall with several businesses near Harry Worth Street.

The body was found in a strip mall parking lot. (Jay Turnbull/CBC)

Police have not said the man's age. No suspects have been arrested.

The major crimes unit is now investigating, checking area surveillance cameras and speaking with possible witnesses, Bergeron said.