Renowned journalist Pierre Nadeau dies at 82

Renowned journalist Pierre Nadeau died on Tuesday at age 82.

His daughter, Radio-Canada journalist and anchor Pascale Nadeau, confirmed the news in a message posted to her Twitter account.

"With a broken heart, I announce to you this morning that very slowly, and in my arms, my brave, resilient and combative father Pierre Nadeau died. I wish you the most beautiful of journeys," she wrote just before 3 p.m.

Le cœur brisé, je vous annonce que ce matin, tout doucement, dans mes bras, est décédé mon courageux, résilient et combatif père, Pierre Nadeau. Je te souhaite le plus beau des voyages. Je t’❤️💫 —@PascaleNadeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid homage to the late journalist on Twitter.

Sad to hear of Pierre Nadeau’s passing. He was a great journalist who always asked the tough questions and helped us better understand our world – and whose passion and integrity will continue to inspire. <a href="https://t.co/CwugAIyEDS">https://t.co/CwugAIyEDS</a> —@JustinTrudeau

Quebec Premier François Legault also offered his condolences to Nadeau's family on Twitter.

Je suis triste d’apprendre le décès d’un grand du journalisme québécois. Pierre Nadeau était un homme cultivé, un intervieweur hors pair. On s’ennuie de ses grands entretiens à Format 60. Pensées pour sa fille <a href="https://twitter.com/PascaleNadeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PascaleNadeau</a> et tous ses proches. —@francoislegault

Nadeau had suffered from Parkinson's disease for several years.

He publicly announced he was suffering from the degenerative disease on Christiane Charette's show in December 2008.

The veteran reporter decided to take some time away from work after discovering that "something was not quite right" when he returned from filming in the West Bank.

The president of Quebec's federation of professional journalists, Stéphane Giroux, said Nadeau was "one of the most credible voices of television journalism throughout his career."

"He was a man who knew how to ask questions, how to get answers and who mastered the French language in an admirable way," Giroux said.

Nadeau was born in Montreal in 1936. He began his career at the CJBR radio station in Rimouski, before heading to Paris to become a reporter for the Office of French Television and Radio.

When he returned to Quebec in the late 1950s, he was hired by Radio-Canada, where he stayed for 25 years.

He spent some years at CBC, where he distinguished himself as a reporter, covering major events around the world.

At the end of the 1970s, he made the jump to TVA, co-producing and animating several variety shows.

In 1992, he was knighted by the National Order of Quebec, before being named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2009.