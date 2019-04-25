Media baron Pierre Karl Péladeau takes over Montreal taxi companies

Pierre Karl Péladeau has become the owner of one of the province's biggest taxi companies.

The president and CEO of Québecor announced Thursday that his offer to buy Taxelco has been accepted.

Taxelco is the parent company of Diamond Taxi, Hochelaga Taxi and the technology from the now-bankrupt Téo Taxi.

In a Facebook post, Péladeau said he hopes to "play an important role" in the pursuit of environmentally friendly, electric taxi services in Montreal.

Péladeau said he plans to continue to operate Diamond Taxi and Hochelaga Taxi and retain the trademarks and technology associated with Téo Taxi.

Péladeau is expected to offer more details this afternoon.

Taxelco was previously owned by businessman Alexandre Taillefer. Taillefer's brainchild, Téo Taxi, was hailed as a model for the future of the industry.

Its fleet was fully electric, and its drivers were paid by the hour, not by the fare. Téo Taxi shut down in January.