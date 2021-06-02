Pierre Fitzgibbon leaves cabinet after another damning report by ethics commissioner

Pierre Fitzgibbon is giving up his post as economy minister, and is leaving cabinet, after Quebec's ethics commissioner revealed he continued to flout ethics rules.

Premier François Legault made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Fitzgibbon owns shares in two private companies that do business with the government,

Legault said Fitzgibbon tried to sell those shares, but was unable to find buyers at reasonable prices. The premier said Fitzgibbon was facing losses of more than $1 million if he sold.

Legault said Fitzgibbon will stay on as a member of the National Assembly. Finance Minister Eric Girard will be asked to take over the economy portfolio.

Quebec's economy minister, Pierre Fitzgibbon, should be suspended from the legislature unless he sells his stake in two companies that do business with the government, the province's ethics commissioner said Wednesday.

The highly unusual recommendation is contained in the latest report into Fitzgibbon's finances.

The commissioner had concluded last year that Fitzgibbon's shares in ImmerVision and White Star Capital — two private companies — placed him in a conflict of interest.

As economy minister, Fitzgibbon is responsible for Investissement Québec, the investment branch of the Quebec government.

Investissement Québec has invested in White Star Capital and lent money and provided tax credits to ImmerVision.

Premier François Legault defended his minister last year, saying they felt that sections of the ethics code for provincial politicians were out of date.

The latest investigation by the commissioner determined that Fitzgibbon holds the shares in the two companies "still to this day."

In her report, Ethics Commissioner Ariane Mignolet said the issue at stake is not whether the ethics code is out of date, but whether politicians can pick and choose what rules apply to them.

"That is a serious concern that I have to raise," she wrote.

Legault is scheduled to publicly address the ethics commissioner's report at 1 p.m. In order for the suspension to be implemented, two-thirds of the National Assembly have to vote in favour.