Police sergeant who shot Pierre Coriolan twice testifies at inquest into his 2017 death

The police sergeant who shot Pierre Coriolan two times testified at the inquest into the 58-year-old man's death Wednesday that he fired his gun because he was being "charged."

Standing in a Montreal courtroom filled with lawyers, reporters and an anti-police brutality activist, Jimmy-Carl Michon gave a detailed account of the minutes leading up to Coriolan's shooting on June 27, 2017.

Coroner Luc Malouin and the Coriolan family's lawyer both asked Michon whether he could have done more to diffuse the situation.

Michon was one of six officers who showed up at an apartment building in Montreal's Gay Village in response to 911 calls about a man in distress, smashing things with a stick inside his apartment and screaming.

The dispatcher had relayed to police that the man had mental health problems and was alone.

Michon told the coroner that he couldn't be sure that the man was by himself and wanted to be certain no one was in danger.

With his gun drawn, he led the officers up the stairs to Coriolan's third-floor apartment. As they approached, they heard "screams of rage," he said.

SPVM Sgt. Jimmy-Carl Michon's Glock 9mm pistol was photographed by BEI, the provincial independent investigation unit. (Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes)

The door to Coriolan's unit was either wide open or slightly ajar, according to differing sworn statements from the officers. In his initial police report, Michon recalled the door being wide open.

When the officers first saw him, Coriolan was seated on his couch facing his television, with a small knife in one hand and a screwdriver in the other, Michon said.

"I told him, 'Police, drop your knife,'" he testified.

Coriolan refused to comply and appeared poised to run towards the officers, who were still in the corridor, Michon said.

One of the officers fired his Taser. It was ineffective. Another shot Coriolan in the thigh with a rubber bullet.

Coriolan had "no reaction," Michon said. That's when Coriolan charged them.

At that, Michon shot Coriolan twice. Another officer fired a single shot.

It's not clear which officer's bullet struck Coriolan in the stomach — the bullet that would prove fatal.

Malouin asked Michon if he had said anything else to Coriolan besides the initial order.

Michon said he didn't think so.

"I didn't have time," he said. "It happened very quickly."

Pierre Coriolan was 58 when he was fatally shot by police in the hallway of his Montreal apartment building. (Huffington Post)

The shots brought Coriolan to the ground, Michon said, but the man still tried to get up and make his way toward them.

"Ça prend un autre shot. Ça prend un autre shot," Michon said he told his fellow officers. ("It's going to take another shot.")

This time, the Taser worked, and Coriolan was subdued.

He later died in hospital.

Malouin asked Michon why he hadn't tried to speak to the distressed man in a calm manner when first coming into contact with him.

"I wouldn't want to be in your shoes," he said. But faced with someone in a mental crisis, "we try not to yell."

Michon replied that 99.9 per cent of cases are handled in such a way, but he felt Coriolan presented an imminent threat.

At sound of shots, sister broke down

Michon's testimony, which is expected to continue this morning, came at the end of an emotional day at the inquest.

Earlier, the courtroom was shown a cellphone video of the incident that had been submitted as evidence.

A neighbour captures footage of Montreal police officers' intervention with Pierre Coriolan. 4:17

As that video played and the gunshots rang out, Yolande Coriolan, one of Pierre's sisters, broke down crying.

"My God, my God, my God, why did you do that?" she asked, putting her hands over her face.

"Why did you do that? It's because he's black."

Michon showed little emotion as they watched the same video, but when facing questions from lawyers, he called the incident "a tragic event."

Quebec's Crown prosecutors' office announced last year it would not lay charges against any of the officers involved, following an investigation by the province's police watchdog, the BEI.

A lawsuit filed by Coriolan's family against the city, alleging that police were abusive and used unnecessary force, is working its way through the courts.