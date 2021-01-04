Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand stripped of shadow cabinet role after trip to Barbados during pandemic
Pierre Arcand, who represents Mount Royal-Outremont in Quebec's National Assembly, had been the Liberal critic for matters related to Montreal and to transportation.
Arcand had expressed regrets about travelling but insisted he was following rules carefully in Barbados
The Quebec Liberals have stripped Pierre Arcand of his role in its shadow cabinet after he took a recent holiday to Barbados during the pandemic.
The Official Opposition said today in a news release Arcand's responsibilities will be reassigned.
