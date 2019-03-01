Traffic, transit headaches imminent as Pie-IX bus lane project ramps up

Development of the reserved bus lane on Pie-IX Boulevard will have a major impact on motorists, transit users and residents as of March 18.

During the first two phases of work, from spring 2019 to fall 2020, two southbound lanes will be open at all times, but only one northbound lane will be in use.

The work will first be carried out on the west side of the boulevard and will switch to the west side in March 2020.

The "bus rapid transit" route, known as the BRT project, will span 11 kilometres along Pie-IX between Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue in Montreal to Saint-Martin Boulevard in Laval.

Workers will tackle the job site section by section — one block at a time — replacing sewer, water and gas lines; building electrical infrastructure; rebuilding the roadway; refurbishing sidewalks; replacing lighting and improving landscaping.

The BRT route will include 15 stations in Montreal and two in Laval. This is what the future Beaubien stop could look like, according to Montreal's regional transportation authority. (RTM)

To improve traffic flow going north, buses on lines 41, 139 and 439 will largely avoid Pie-IX Boulevard, running on routes that take streets mostly to the east. Trips on those routes will be extended by about 10 minutes.

Local residents will have to endure work from 7 am to 7 pm, however work may be extended into the evening, night or on weekends as necessary. Officials say there will be noise, vibrations and dust, but they say mitigation measures will be put in place.

During the first two phases of the project, residents will also be able to park their cars on Pie-IX Boulevard within sections that are not under construction.

However, this won't be possible during the third phase of the work, which is slated to begin in March 2021, according to a schedule shown during a technical briefing at Ministry of Transport (MTQ) offices on Thursday.

The third phase will be particularly problematic for motorists and public transit users because there will be only one lane open in each direction, until the BRT opens in late 2022.

In all, the work will last four years — a "very tight" schedule, according to officials.

The MTQ, Montreal's regional transit authority (ARTM) and the STM, the city's public transit agency, are collectively running the project.