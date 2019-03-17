Pie-IX Blvd. down to 3 lanes as work on bus rapid transit route begins

Starting Monday, Pie-IX Boulevard will undergo a major project to develop a bus rapid transit route which will mean lane closures over the next year.

The work will reduce the six-lane road that stretches from Hochelaga-Maisonneuve to Laval to two lanes heading south and one lane heading north.

To avoid extra traffic congestion, the northbound bus lines 139 and 439 will be temporarily diverted to neighbouring residential streets.

Workers will tackle one section at a time, fixing gas lines, building electrical infrastructure and rebuilding the roadway.

Residents who use the road regularly say they are bracing for the changes, but hoping for the best.

Once the project is done, the bus rapid transit will span more than 10 kilometres.

The route will include 15 stops in Montreal and two in Laval. Work is expected to be completed by December 2022.