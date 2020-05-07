2020 in photos: CBC Montreal's favourite photos of the year

This year began like any other, as Montrealers enjoyed the mild weather and looked forward to a summer full of the city's trademark vibrant festivals.

Little did we know then that the COVID-19 pandemic would drastically change the way we live our daily lives.

This snowman is decked out in true Montreal style. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)

But despite tragedy that affected many households, there were some bright spots in the midst of a very difficult time.

Most of all, Montrealers worked hard to keep up their spirits and spread positivity,

This ode to Le Petit Prince on de Rouen street in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve was adapted for the COVID-19 era. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Quebec was swept by a wave of solidarity as people banded together under the slogan "ça va bien aller."

Despite the darkness of the first wave, people pulled together to make significant changes, in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Gabriella Cucinelli, an early childhood educator in Quebec City, wanted to bring a message of hope to the province. So she helped start and spread the #cavabienaller movement. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/CBC)

One of the most visible changes of 2020 came in the form of masks being donned in all public indoor places.

From bright patterns, to homemade or themed, masks became a ubiquitous image of pandemic prevention measures.

Premier François Legault began wearing masks to his daily news conferences and would often point out who had made them. At this Montreal event, he donned a Montreal Canadiens mask. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

And while it was a stressful and deeply heartbreaking year for many, Quebecers persisted in trying to share arts and culture, now through online media.

From free concerts, to virtual festivals and performances, artists helped buoy the spirits of others.

Montrealers made efforts to support local businesses and mourned beloved haunts when they shuttered for good.

In the summer, people still found moments of joy and community, from socially distant picnics in parks to afternoons at the splash pad.

During the summer, Montrealers young and old looked for ways to beat the heat. (Charles Contant/CBC)

While museums are shuttered during the second wave, Montreal's institutions, including the newly reopened and renovated Biodome, will still be there when life returns to normal.