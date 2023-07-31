From festivals to fireworks, here are photos from this weekend in Montreal
2nd weekend of construction holiday marked 1st public rides for the REM, last day of Just for Laughs
Montrealers celebrated the inaugural weekend of the city's new light-rail transit line, the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), and gathered downtown to wrap up this year's Just for Laughs comedy festival.
Elsewhere in the city this weekend, protesters decried human rights abuses in Iran while people enjoyed a Sunday evening at the Old Port — even as the rain began to pour.
This past weekend also marked the halfway point of Quebec's annual construction holiday.
In photos, here's a brief window into life in Montreal this weekend.
On Friday, the REM took its first official trip, marking a new era for public transit in the city. The transit agency reported that more than 120,000 people rode the new automated LRT line this weekend, when trips were complimentary to celebrate its launch.
Elsewhere in the city, protesters gathered at Phillips Square in downtown Montreal to call out human rights abuses in Iran.
Harsh clouds and intermittent rains cast shadows over the final day of the Just for Laughs comedy festival on Saturday, but performers and the public ultimately had the last laugh.
At one point in the evening, one of the comics made a dig at the giant set of teeth overlooking the stage.
"There's nothing more terrifying than turning around and seeing that," said comedian Mike Falzone, during the LowKey comedy show hosted by Paul Elia and Dave Merheje. "It's like, how fast can I tell jokes and get outta here before my sleep paralysis demon eats me alive?"
At the Old Port, Montrealers were determined to enjoy their time even as the downpour began Sunday evening.
The weekend ended with a bang — several hundred of them — as Era of Rock, the United States' entry into this year's International des Feux, launched from La Ronde, lit up the Montreal night sky.