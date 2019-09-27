The best signs from Montreal's climate march
Placards depicting memes, burning planets, the Simpsons, MAGA references win this unofficial contest
What's a protest without a good placard to get your point across?
It seems like everyone in Montreal is taking part in the climate march Friday — hundreds of thousands of people are making their way through the downtown area — and there is no shortage of visual aids accompanying the marchers.
These are a few of the best ones.
All this sign is missing to reach peak Montreal is a reference to orange cones. (Elysha Enos/CBC)
Three signs, three winners. The one on the left is a little crass, but we'll give him a pass. (Elias Abboud/CBC)
Mohawks Teiakotetshennoron Stacey, left, and Gary Stacey came from Kahnawake to participate in the march. (Jessica Deer/CBC)
Minimum effort, maximum entertainment. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)
Cydney Rimok, left, and Caitlyn Selinsky pose with their sign. Cydney is marching because of "the fact that we really do need to make a change about the climate, because we're in danger." (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)
Strong meme game. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)
Anaïs Ouimet, holding the poster, is a Grade 10 student at Mont-Saint-Louis high school in Montreal. Her poster is based on a meme, but you knew that, right? (Maya Lach-Aidelbaum/CBC)
"Nothing's going to change if we don't do anything, right?" asked Kelly Fritz, at the march with her granddaughters Olivia and Lily. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)
Maya Jonkov, 16, said she doesn't want to promote violence, but people need to realize that climate change is real. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)
Eight-year-old Camille Jodoin wants to make sure Montreal winters are here to stay. (Jill English/CBC)
Émile, 11, with a, er, nod to the U.S. president and Greta. (Elias Abboud/CBC)
