Photos dans la rue exhibit showcases work by Montreal's homeless or at-risk youth

As a young man living on the streets of Montreal, Alexandre Lepage was introduced to a creative outlet that ended up leading to a career.

"[It was a] time I spent in the streets, going to sleep in shelters, having drug problems and all kinds of different problems in my life," Lepage told Rebecca Ugolini on CBC's All in a Weekend Montreal.

Now a professional photographer, Lepage wants to offer today's youth on the street the same opportunity.

He and photographer Alejandra Ariza organized a weekly photography workshop at Montreal's Dans la rue day centre for young people living on the street.

Some of the photos that came out of that workshop are being featured at the World Press Photo Exhibit, which kicked off Wednesday at Marché Bonsecours in Old Montreal. The exhibit runs until Sept. 30.

"I thought about this project … to kind of give back … a passion that I had that was kind of a salvation for me," Lepage said.

The series is called Photos Dans la rue. This past winter, Lepage started his workshop by setting up an improvised studio at Dans la rue, complete with flashes, cameras and photo backgrounds.

Anybody who wanted to come learn photography, or simply take photos, was free to join. Some would come every week, others more sporadically, Lepage said.

"It starts like a game," said Monica Mandujano, who works at Dans la rue and facilitated the program. "That's what they like about it."

One of the program's participants agreed, adding that two people whose portraits he took at the workshops ended up using the photos as their Facebook profile picture.

'With their own eyes'

When the weather got warmer, Lepage took the group outside to take photos. The young photographers were free to explore the city.

"They were very free in what they were taking and the subjects that they're choosing," he said.

From there, participants would ask more specific questions, and more technical instruction followed.

Lepage said the participants' perspective was unique — they saw things others might not pick up on when walking the streets of Montreal.

"They were looking with a different eye, with their vision, with their own eyes," he said. "The pictures turned out great."

He said it was a great experience for he and Ariza, and for the kids.

Mandujano said the program gave the youth a positive vision of the city, and showed them they can do positive activities.

"[We] showed them how they can do beautiful things, and get involved, and take their sensibility and do something good," she said.

With files from CBC's All in a Weekend Montreal