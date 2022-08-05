With mixed feelings over the Pope's visit, I made the journey for my kokum

I didn't know what awaited me during the Pope's visit.

I had organized this trip for my kokum, out of my love for her. This was my way of thanking her for taking care of me, for taking care of all of us.

With all the excitement around this so-called historic visit, her favourite hotel had quickly filled up. She thought she wouldn't be able to go. So I suggested I come with her, camping together as we often did when we were younger.

Céline Michel-Rock and Tania Rock-Picard, granddaughters of Philomène, are seen at age four — the age they started taking part in the pilgrimage for the feast day of St. Anne. (Tania Rock-Picard/CBC)

Philomène Rock speaks about past pilgrimages as she packs for Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré. She’s been using this orange trunk given to her by her son for more than 30 years. (Tania Rock-Picard/CBC)

Even at age 89, my kokum was so excited to make this journey of prayer, this unexpected pilgrimage. It is a rite so important to the Innu and was a long-running tradition for my family. During this trip from Pessamit, Que., in the Côte-Nord to Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, I was overwhelmed by the faith, love and the deep respect that our elders have for St. Anne.

In a way, it mirrors our own devotion to our elders. We ensure they have what they need and help them achieve what they want most — but above all we listen and follow their precious wisdom.

For me, this was a week of nostalgia for old memories — family days full of laughs and smiles — but also a time to make new ones. When your kokum is at such an advanced age, you have to savour each second as if it is your last with her.

I saw everything with a hidden tear in my eye, silently wishing that these moments could be frozen in time so I could hold on to them longer.

There were good times on this journey, but we couldn't forget why we were there.

Many Innu families travel together to Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, accompanying their elders as they take part in the annual nine-day pilgrimage from July 18 to 26. (Tania Rock-Picard/CBC)

For more than 300 years, the feast day of St. Anne has been a family tradition for First Nations people, for the Innu in particular. (Tania Rock-Picard/CBC)

Philomène and her daughter Marie-Hélène wore their nicest clothing to attend the mass held by Pope Francis. (Tania Rock-Picard/CBC)

Thousands of children forced into residential schools never came home. Despite the cries of desperate parents, no one did anything to find them, to bring them back. Whole peoples were uprooted from their languages, their cultures, their origins and their lands through colonization and evangelism. Lives were destroyed and generations were shaken.

This trauma was why the Pope came here to meet with and apologize to Indigenous people.

The Bacon family gathers like in years past at the Domaine Saine-Anne. Each one made arrangements for their elder to make the journey. Tania is seen on the left. (Tania Rock-Picard/CBC)

Philomène’s great-grandchildren Émile and Nicolas, who live in Quebec City, make a visit to the campsite at Domaine Sainte-Anne. (Tania Rock-Picard/CBC)

Despite these atrocities, and despite the fact that so many children and grandchildren like me do not share in their faith, we accompanied our mothers and grandmothers to hear the long-awaited apologies from the pontiff. Whole families travelled long distances to be present for an acknowledgement of the wrongs done to Indigenous people for hundreds of years.

For some, these words were a first step toward healing, acceptance and forgiveness. But for others, they were nothing but a mirage — far from mending the lives broken across generations.

Pope Francis arrives to hold mass and ask for forgiveness at the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Basilica. (Tania Rock-Picard/CBC)

My feelings about this visit from the Pope form dualities: of pride and shame, of love and hate, of satisfaction and disappointment over what has happened and what is still happening.

I saw young people full of life and hope, survivors sharing their pain and their stories. I saw elders who preached love, respect and forgiveness in order to give all their children — those who have departed to heaven but especially those who remain on earth — the serenity to accept the things that cannot change, the courage to change the things they can and the wisdom to know the difference.