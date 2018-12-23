Decades-old kiosks shut down for Phillips Square renovation

The owners of two long-standing businesses in Montreal's Phillips Square won't be ringing in the new year with glee as 2019 marks the end of an era for their kiosks — they're being shut down so the city can renovate the historic plaza.

Once the renovations are finished in 2021, the city says it has no plans to reopen the square to commercial activities.

This has left the business owners in a tough spot. They'd searched the area for a similar place to set up shop, but to no avail.

There isn't much that matches the outdoor Ste-Catherine Street location, they say, as it is just across the street from The Bay at the corner of Union Avenue, in a busy downtown shopping district.

Among those losing a kiosk is Stéphanie Voghell, whose family has worked at the market since it first began.

"It's very hard," she said. "It's been 35 years. It's a way of life, seven days a week."

Stéphanie Voghell's family has sold maple syrup products at one of the kiosks in Philips Square for 35 years. (CBC)

Lioudmila Zoueva bought the neighbouring flower stand a couple years ago, thinking she was going to manage the business into retirement. She didn't foresee it closing any time soon.

The 24-year-old florist says she was disappointed to learn her dream would be cut short.

She teamed up with Voghell last year. Together they worked to save their businesses, pushing the Public Markets of Montreal (MPM) and the city for tangible solutions.

They say their pleas for help have gotten them nowhere.

Zoueva said she expected the MPM, of which she is a paying member, to offer more support.

The MPM, which manages the city's 15 public markets, offered space in the Jean-Talon or Atwater market, she said, but that's a whole new game that involves starting from the bottom, building an all-new list of clients.

Both Voghell and Zoueva declined the offer.

Lioudmila Zoueva is turning 25 soon and she thought she had her career on track when she bought her 30-year-old flower stand in Phillips Square. Now she needs a new place to set up shop. (CBC)

"I'm really trying to find a place near here," said Zoueva.

"And I am telling that to my clients because I really want to continue to serve them and have flowers outside in downtown Montreal."

MPM works with city in search of solutions

Isabelle Laliberté, general director of MPM, stated in an email that her group has been working with the two merchants since learning the lease would be not be renewed by the city.

The decision has been known for some time, she noted, and such a transition is a "major challenge" for merchants.

The MPM, she said, will continue to work with the city to improve commercial opportunities.

The MPM had a lease that, signed in 1998, lasted until the end of 2017, according to Montreal city spokesperson Audrey Gauthier.

That lease was extended a year as the city geared up to renovate Ste-Catherine Street and the square. From there, she said, it was up to the MPM to manage their lease agreement with the merchants.

Occupants warned last year

The occupants were warned of the situation last year, though the lease was extended until Jan. 15 so they could take full advantage of the holiday season, Gauthier said.

The city is not offering any financial compensation because the lease isn't being nixed early, but rather, it is not being renewed, she said.

Following public consultation and design work on the redevelopment of Ste-Catherine Street and Phillips Square, the city decided to "reclaim this public space" in order to provide Montrealers with more green space and improved views, according to Gauthier.

That's why, she added, the city won't be integrating commercial activities into the square once it reopens.