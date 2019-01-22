Phillips Square and surrounding streets to get $50M makeover
Plan calls for greening of square, Place du Frère-André and the streets nearby
A busy corner of downtown Montreal is about to get a makeover — one that prioritizes pedestrians and creates more green space.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced Tuesday the city's plan to make Phillips Square, Place du Frère-André and the surrounding streets greener and to highlight the area's historic value.
"We need to take advantage of the momentum brought by the redevelopment of Ste-Catherine Street to accelerate the metamorphosis of one of the most dynamic commercial arteries in North America," said Plante in a statement.
She said the $50-million project responds to needs expressed during public consultations to make the area more pleasant.
Wider sidewalks, a water feature, more greenery, benches for passersby, free WiFi and LED lights will be integrated into the project, in conjunction with the work on Ste-Catherine Street between 2020 and 2021.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.