Phillips Square and surrounding streets to get $50M makeover

A busy corner of downtown Montreal is about to get a makeover — one that prioritizes pedestrians and creates more green space.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced Tuesday the city's plan to make Phillips Square, Place du Frère-André and the surrounding streets greener and to highlight the area's historic value.

"We need to take advantage of the momentum brought by the redevelopment of Ste-Catherine Street to accelerate the metamorphosis of one of the most dynamic commercial arteries in North America," said Plante in a statement.

She said the $50-million project responds to needs expressed during public consultations to make the area more pleasant.

Wider sidewalks, a water feature, more greenery, benches for passersby, free WiFi and LED lights will be integrated into the project, in conjunction with the work on Ste-Catherine Street between 2020 and 2021.