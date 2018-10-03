Philippe Couillard to quit politics, sources say

Quebec Liberal Party leader Philippe Couillard will step down from his post at the helm of the party and give up his seat in the National Assembly as early as Thursday, according to information obtained by Radio-Canada.

Couillard's Liberals suffered a major defeat in Monday's election, falling to just 32 seats — down from 68 when the government was dissolved.

The party received just 25 per cent of the popular vote, its lowest showing since Confederation.

François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec won decisively, taking 74 seats in the 125-seat legislature.

with files from Radio-Canada