Skip to Main Content
Philippe Couillard to quit politics, sources say

Philippe Couillard to quit politics, sources say

The Liberal leader will step down from his post as the head of his party and give up his seat in the National Assembly as early as Thursday, sources have told Radio-Canada.
CBC News ·
The Liberal leader could resign as early as Thursday, according to information obtained by Radio-Canada. (Mathieu Belanger/Reuters)

Quebec Liberal Party leader Philippe Couillard will step down from his post at the helm of the party and give up his seat in the National Assembly as early as Thursday, according to information obtained by Radio-Canada.

Couillard's Liberals suffered a major defeat in Monday's election, falling to just 32 seats — down from 68 when the government was dissolved. 

The party received just 25 per cent of the popular vote, its lowest showing since Confederation.

François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec won decisively, taking 74 seats in the 125-seat legislature.

with files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us