Philippe Couillard to quit politics, sources say
The Liberal leader will step down from his post as the head of his party and give up his seat in the National Assembly as early as Thursday, sources have told Radio-Canada.
Quebec Liberal Party leader Philippe Couillard will step down from his post at the helm of the party and give up his seat in the National Assembly as early as Thursday, according to information obtained by Radio-Canada.
Couillard's Liberals suffered a major defeat in Monday's election, falling to just 32 seats — down from 68 when the government was dissolved.
The party received just 25 per cent of the popular vote, its lowest showing since Confederation.
François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec won decisively, taking 74 seats in the 125-seat legislature.
with files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.