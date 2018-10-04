Philippe Couillard expected to resign today

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Philippe Couillard is expected to confirm he is leaving politics during a news conference this morning.

He will address the media at 11 a.m. in Quebec City.

In his speech Monday night, following his party's decisive defeat, Couillard said he would take a few days to reflect on his political future.

Radio-Canada is reporting that reflection is over, and that he will step down from both his job as Liberal leader and as MNA for Roberval.

He was re-elected with 42.5 per cent of the vote.

The Liberals now have only 32 seats — down from 68 when the government was dissolved. The party received just 25 per cent of the popular vote, its lowest showing since Confederation.

A neurosurgeon by trade, Couillard was first elected as a Liberal MNA in 2003, eventually serving as health minister before stepping down in 2008.

He returned to politics in 2012 to seek the Liberal leadership after Jean Charest resigned. Couillard won on the first ballot, and led the Liberals into the 2014 election, where they defeated Pauline Marois's Parti Québécois.

Who is next?

With Couillard on his way out, the chatter has commenced regarding who may replace him on an interim and permanent basis.

So far, a few MNAs have shown interest, according to CBC political analyst Bernard St-Laurent — Gaétan Barrette, Pierre Arcand and Christine St-Pierre.

Many are questioning whether Barrette should be in charge, considering how unpopular he was among large swaths of Quebecers.

St-Laurent said there are pros and cons to the outgoing health minister taking over.

"On the upside, he would be very good in the National Assembly in terms of keeping pressure on the CAQ, but a number of people in caucus think that he is just too abrasive," St-Laurent said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Gaétan Barrette was re-elected on Monday, but kept a relatively low profile during the campaign. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Arcand, the former Treasury Board president, is seen as a safe choice, he added. The interim leader would not be eligible to run in an upcoming leadership campaign.

St-Laurent said the party doesn't need to pick a new leader in a hurry, and should instead focus on reassessing its raison d'être.

Dominique Anglade, former economy minister, Sébastien Proulx, former education minister, and André Fortin, the former transport minister, are all believed to be interested in taking over on a permanent basis, St-Laurent said.