2 men face murder, manslaughter charges in connection with Outremont stabbing

Two men have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 19-year-old earlier this month in Outremont, Que.

Montreal police allege the two young men were involved in an altercation in the early hours of Nov. 6 near John F.-Kennedy Park that left Philippe-André Graton dead.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree-murder. A 21-year-old has been charged with manslaughter.

The men appeared in court on Thursday and both remain detained until their next court appearances.

Graton's death was the 33rd homicide this year in Montreal.