Philip Doddridge, WW II veteran from the Gaspé, dead at 100

Philip Doddridge, the last living Quebecer to have fought in the Battle of Hong Kong, which took place during the Second World War, died on Oct. 5 at the age of 100.

Originally from New Richmond, Que., he enlisted at the age of 18, in 1940, with the Royal Rifles of Canada. The regiment suffered heavy losses during the battle which lasted from Dec. 8 to 25, 1941.

Nearly 300 Canadian soldiers died in combat while 264 others were taken as prisoners of war and died in captivity.

The Gaspesian was imprisoned for 44 months.

"You avoid as much as possible attracting attention. If you did, you'd get a beating with a bamboo rod," Doddridge said in Viveka Melki's The Fence, a documentary on prisoners of war and survivors of the Second World War.

"The realization that we were no longer prisoners of war is a feeling that can't be experienced by anyone who has never suffered privation, hunger, sickness and humiliation for almost four years."

Doddridge weighed 106 pounds when he was released, said Tom Eden, a military history buff, in an interview with Radio-Canada's Au coeur du monde.

After the war

When Doddridge returned to Canada, he enrolled in university, citing his fellow prisoners of war as his inspiration.

"There was a group of us that sort of hung together," he told CBC's Breakaway on April 1, a day before his 100th birthday.

His teaching career and work as a school principal kept him rooted in the Gaspé for the rest of his life, he said.

Eden said Doddridge once told him that "life is a team sport" and that the veteran wouldn't have been able to survive on his own.

"He said you have to help others and let yourself be helped in life," Eden recalled. "He was a man who was loved by all, a man with compassion and someone who spent his life serving others in both the military and the education system."

The veteran's funeral was held last Friday at St. Andrew's United Church in New Richmond.