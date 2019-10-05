Phénoména Festival brings whimsical whacky performances to Mile End

After eight years of infusing the city's arts and culture scene with whacky, experimental and avant garde performance, the Phénoména Festival still defies description.

One thing is certain: the festival is unapologetically weird.

It's comprised of dance, music, theatre, and digital and visual arts, embracing the unclassifiable, unconventional, or experimental.

Alexis O'Hara, one of the artists featured in this year's festival, says it's this unique atmosphere that makes the event so special.

"Phénoména is such a great festival. It's a second home. You know you're going to discover something," she told CBC's Let's Go. "There's nothing else like it."

The annual Phénomena Festival parade kicks off at 2 p.m. in Montreal's Mile End on Saturday. (Caroline Hayeur)

Her show, the Dada Cabaret, opens on October 23 at Sala Rossa. As with the festival, the cabaret defies specific description.

"It's going to be irreverent and political and absurd and loud and bright and a lot of fun," she said.

D. Kimm, the festival's artistic director, said it is made up of "things you will not see somewhere else."

It's interdisciplinary at its heart, with a wide range of experimental and edgy shows that fill up its nearly month-long run.

Kimm hopes that people will come to the festival with open minds, ready to discover something new and interesting.

The whole festival kicks off Saturday with a funky parade in which citizens are invited to make their own costumes and join in the fun.

People are encouraged to make their own costumes and join in the parade, representing different themes and colours. (Caroline Hayeur)

There are seven "thematic parade blocks" in the parade, including birds, flowers, steampunk, celestial bodies and imaginary animals (many of which have assigned corresponding colour palettes).

The parade begins at Parc Lahaie on the corner of St-Joseph St. East and St-Laurent Blvd. at 2 p.m.

Find a complete schedule of the whimsical and innovative performances here.