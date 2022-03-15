Peter Simons steps down as president, CEO of Quebec-based store chain

After more than 25 years as president and CEO, Peter Simons will no longer run the Quebec-based fashion retail chain that bears his family name.

Bernard Leblanc, who up until now was the company's executive vice-president and head of corporate operations, will now assume Simons' former roles.

Simons will stay on as the company's chief merchant and will continue to have controlling shares of the company.

He will also continue to sit on the company's family council as well as its advisory board and "play an active role in the direction of the company," according to a statement issued Tuesday.

"I am honoured by the trust placed in me by the Simons family," Leblanc said in the statement.

"I begin this mandate with a responsibility and duty to look after the posterity of Canada's oldest private family business, and to preserve the legacy left by five generations."

Simons was founded in 1840.