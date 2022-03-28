Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces sexual assault charges in Montreal

Disgraced Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is now facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement in Montreal, according to Radio-Canada.

The offences were allegedly committed more than two decades ago, between Nov. 1, 1997 and Nov. 15, 1998. The identity of the alleged victim, who was an adult at the time, has not been revealed.

The 80-year-old man has been detained since his arrest in December 2020, and is also currently facing six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in Toronto.

He is also accused of sexual assault in New York.

U.S. law enforcement have accused Nygard of using his power in the fashion industry to lure women and girls by promising them career opportunities or money.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti made the decision last week to authorize Nygard's extradition to the United States once legal proceedings in Canada have been resolved so he could face charges south of the border.

His appearance at the Montreal courthouse could take place in the coming days — and will probably be held by videoconference.