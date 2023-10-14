1 dead in Sherbrooke, Que., residential fire

Sherbrooke police are investigating after a person died in a residential fire Friday night.

Emergency services received a call around 9:43 p.m., reporting a fire in a triplex on Kennedy Nord Street.

Martin Primeau, Sherbrooke Fire Chief, said the blaze was widespread when firefighters arrived on site. As soon as they were able to get inside the building, they found a "person who was clearly dead," he said.

Around 11:15 p.m. the fire was close to being contained. Primeau said the damage was significant, but neighbouring homes were protected.

The fire appeared to have started on the second floor. No one else was at the scene.

"We don't know if anyone lived in the triplex," Primeau added.

Twenty-five firefighters battled the flames.

The coroner's office will also look into the circumstances that led to the fire.