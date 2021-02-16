Montreal organization takes fight against 'period poverty' into the classroom

A Montreal not-for-profit organization and staff at John F. Kennedy High School are teaming up to make menstrual hygiene products more accessible for students who can't afford them.

The pilot project launched just last month, but thousands of products have already been distributed.

Chloé Pronovost-Morgan is one of two McGill University students who founded Monthly Dignity, an organization that helps distribute free menstrual hygiene products.

"Our objective is to tackle period poverty. Period poverty is essentially the inability to afford menstrual hygiene products," she said.

When the group started two years ago, they primarily served homeless women and provided supplies to shelters. Now they've decided to branch out to support the student population.

"We realized that a lot of students didn't come to school when they are menstruating because they didn't have the products that they needed, either because they were too shy to ask or because they didn't have the means to buy them and perhaps their parents were living in precarious situations," she said.

Breaking barriers

Monthly Dignity has already committed to distributing 15,000 menstrual products to students at John F. Kennedy High School, in places where they will be freely and easily accessible to anyone who wants them.

In 2021, Pronovost-Morgan said no one should be missing out on learning and other opportunities because they have their period.

"This is a barrier to them receiving education," she said. "It can then present a barrier in the workspace, it can present a barrier in social spheres and the fact that a biological and inevitable phenomenon would lead to all these barriers when there's such a simple solution is a true problem."

As part of the program, students in precarious financial situations can also register to receive a package of 20 free menstrual hygiene products every month to make sure that they have enough at home.

Pronovost-Morgan explained that Monthly Dignity works with partners at Moisson Montreal and a Quebec manufacturer called Fempro to store and distribute donated products.

She said that access to menstrual products is a human right, and she'd like to see the government step up to provide these products to people free of charge much like the Scottish government did last year.

English Montreal School Board community animator Rocco Speranza works in four schools, including John F. Kennedy High School.

He said the school reached out to Monthly Dignity to form a partnership, after realizing they needed to support students who might be experiencing period poverty.

English Montreal School Board community animator Rocco Speranza works in four schools, including John F. Kennedy High School. (CBC)

Speranza said the idea came up when the school was boxing up its annual food baskets in December.

"When we made the baskets, we noticed we have shampoos, soaps and toothbrushes and things like that. But another product that's important for our female students would be period products," he said.

Speranza said the school is offering the free products both in the guidance and nursing office and in dispensers located in bathrooms.

He said that John F. Kennedy High School is sharing the products with other schools in the English Montreal School Board network, shipping them using internal mail to reach as many students as possible.