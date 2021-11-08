Montgomery and Fumagalli, 2 controversial borough mayors, lose their seats

Lionel Perez is projected by CBC/Radio-Canada to be the new mayor of Montreal's largest borough, holding a considerable lead over outgoing Sue Montgomery, who leaves behind a four-year mandate fraught with controversy.

"I am very proud of the campaign that I have run with my team, one that was really focused on the citizens, putting them first," said Perez, a candidate with Denis Coderre's Ensemble Montréal party.

Perez was first elected as city councillor in Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce's Darlington district in 2009, running under the Union Montréal party of former mayor Gérald Tremblay.

Then Tremblay resigned suddenly as provincial authorities cracked down on corruption in municipal politics. Michael Applebaum was appointed to take his place, and Perez took over as mayor of Côte-Des-Neiges—NDG for about a year.

Perez went back to being a borough councillor, winning the Darlington seat in 2013 and 2017 — leading the opposition at city hall over the last four years.

Lionel Perez, a lawyer, said on Sunday that heard throughout his campaign a lot of concern about cleanliness in parks and borough services. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Perez, a lawyer, said on Sunday that he heard throughout his campaign a lot of concern about cleanliness in parks and borough services.

Looking ahead, Perez said he hopes the borough council will be able to put all the controversy and bickering in the past and focus on the citizens.

Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, who was running for Valérie Plante, fell behind Perez into second place early on. Matthew Kerr, running for Mouvement Montréal, appears to be holding third over Montgomery.

Montgomery won the 2017 election under the Projet Montréal banner, but was kicked out of the party in January 2020 after harassment allegations against her chief of staff turned into a standoff with Plante. There have been political fireworks in the borough ever since.

Montgomery went on to form her own borough-based political party, running her former chief of staff in the Loyola district, but none of her candidates were able to gain the support of voters.

Two Projet councillors are leading: Peter McQueen in his long-time NDG district and Magda Popeanu in Côte-Des-Neiges.

Ensemble is leading in three of the borough's districts: Gabriel Retta in Loyola, Sonny Moroz in Snowdon and Stephanie Valenzuela in Darlington. If all three win, Ensemble will have a majority in the borough.

Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension

In Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension, Projet's Laurence Lavigne Lalonde is the projected winner, unseating Giuliana Fumagalli.

Fumagalli is another mayor who was booted from the Projet Montréal party in 2018 amid complaints of harassment made against her. An investigation by Montreal's comptroller found Fumagalli's behaviour violated workplace policy.

Laurence Lavigne Lalonde, who has served on the city's executive committee, is the new mayor of Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension. (Radio-Canada)

Regardless, Fumagalli didn't throw in the towel. She, like Montgomery, formed her own borough based party, but lost.

Lalonde will be taking over Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension, but she is not new to municipal politics. She was first elected as city councillor in the east end's Maisonneuve–Longue-Pointe district in 2013.

Lalonde has a background as a mental health worker before going abroad as a project manager for various international non-profit organizations.

Last week Montgomery and Fumagalli held a joint news conference, saying they were uniting for the election and calling on voters to support their borough-specific parties.

They said independents will have a crucial role to play at city hall.