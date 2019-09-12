Montreal students hospitalized after being exposed to bear spray in schoolyard
Four Montreal students from École Alphonse-Desjardins were taken to hospital after playing with a canister of pepper spray found in their school yard.
4 students transported to hospital, 22 kids in total evaluated by emergency services
Four Montreal students were taken to hospital after they found a bear spray canister in their school yard and played with it Thursday morning.
A student found the canister in the yard at the annex of École Alphonse-Desjardins, an elementary school in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough, pulled the pin and sprayed it, Urgences-santé spokesperson Stéphan Gascon said.
The four children who were taken to hospital had symptoms such as vomiting, coughing and burning eyes, Gascon said.
Eighteen other students were evaluated before heading home with their parents. The school was not evacuated and remains open.
Montreal police say it was not a criminal incident and are not investigating.
