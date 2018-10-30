Skip to Main Content
Dollard-des-Ormeaux high school evacuated after pepper spray incident
Two students were transported to hospital and five more were sent home with their parents after being evaluated by paramedics.

2 students sent to hospital, 5 sent home after capsicum spray released indoors, but no serious injuries

Students were treated at the scene and two were transported to hospital. (CBC)

A Dollard-des-Ormeaux high school was evacuated Tuesday after someone deployed pepper spray inside the school.

Urgences-Santé was called around 1:30 p.m. about the incident at École secondaire des Sources.

Classes resumed after the building was aired out.

Two students were transported to hospital and five more were sent home with their parents after being evaluated by paramedics, said Urgences-Santé spokesperson Jean-François Coornaert.

Their symptoms included throat irritation, burning and watery eyes and anxiety from the experience.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaëlle​ Bergeron said no arrests have been made in the incident.

