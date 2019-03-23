People rally against racism in Quebec City, express support for New Zealand

More than a hundred people came out Saturday afternoon for a rally against racism in Quebec City, organized in solidarity with the victims of the mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand last week.

One of the event's organizers, Maryam Bessiri, told Radio-Canada that she was shaken by the news of the attack and wanted to express support.

"The only way to fight [fear] is to come together and take action," she said.

Catherine Dorion, the Québecsolidaire MNA for Taschereau, was among those present at the rally at Durocher Park.

Dorion said events like these are important to create connections and stand strong against hate.

"We watch our children grow up in a world that risks becoming more and more divided, with more and more finger pointing and more hatred," she said. "We don't want that, no one does."

At the rally, several speakers renewed calls for Canada to take action on gun control, including Boufeldja Benabdallah, president of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec.

Benabdallah said that Canada could take a lesson from the government of New Zealand which recently banned semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles in the wake of the shooting.

Benabdallah said he was proud to be out showing his solidarity with others in Quebec City.

"We have to march to show that Quebec society is more compassionate than the hatred in some people's hearts," he said.