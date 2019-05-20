Punk band loses gear, passports after van stolen during Montreal festival

Montreal police are investigating after a punk/rock band in town to perform at a music festival had their van stolen.

The Penske File, a band from Burlington, Ont., was playing at Pouzza Fest, a downtown event named for a hybrid of poutine and pizza and held annually since 2011.

The band's van was stolen on Sunday afternoon from a parking spot just around the corner from Katacombes Coop on St-Laurent Boulevard.

James Hall, the band's bass player and vocalist, told CBC this is "the worst situation" for any band, especially considering their van was full of gear, and members' passports.

Hall said the van had about $20,000-worth of equipment as well as some cash in it.

After the theft, the band saw a man wearing a backpack that they recognized as having been taken from the van. They called 911 and police arrested the man.

Police said the man is in his 40s, but as of Monday, they had no other information about the missing van.

Despite the bad luck, the group went on to play their show.

Hall said he's grateful for the support they received from fans after word began to circulate about what happened.

"There's like, really cool people around us, a lot of friends, everyone knew what was going on because of social media," he said. "I would not have made it through my day without the amazing support I'm surrounded with."

The band members are headed back to Ontario, with friends who offered them a lift.