Quebec daycare owner found guilty of assaulting 10-month-old baby

Quebec daycare owner Elizabeth Pelletier has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm after a 10-month-old baby suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2016.

The baby was found unconscious at a daycare operated by Pelletier in October of that year. A police investigation determined that the baby's condition was the result of an assault that had happened the previous month.

The jury reached a guilty verdict Thursday after four days of deliberation, following a three-week trial in Quebec Superior Court at the courthouse in St-Joseph de Beauce, roughly 70 kilometres from Quebec City.

Pelletier, now 24, initially told the baby's parents that the baby had fallen and hit their head. Her lawyer told Radio-Canada she will appeal the verdict.

"The whole family is relieved at the guilty verdict," said the baby's uncle, who is not being identified to protect the identity of the child involved.

"That's what was most important to us, because we wanted to see justice served and we wanted to make sure she could no long operate a daycare."

Crown prosecutor Audrey Roy-Cloutier argued in court that Pelletier should be found guilty of the more serious crime of aggravated assault, for which she was originally charged.

But Roy-Cloutier told reporters Thursday she respects the jury's verdict.

The baby is now three years old and has not shown signs of complications.

Sentencing is set for March 26.