'You get to be antique': Townships community builder rings in 100 years

It's been decades since Peggy Munkittrick showed up at the home of Ruth Lewis's parents in the Eastern Townships and surprised them with a fridge to replace the ice box they were using.

Peggy Munkittrick as a toddler. (Submitted by Debbie Munkittrick-Beck)

It has been just as long since Munkittrick co-signed a loan with her parents to help them buy their first house.

Last weekend, Lewis travelled from Alberta to Grace Village, a retirement community in Lennoxville, to emcee Margaret "Peggy" Munkittrick's centennial birthday celebration.

Everyone who came from around the Townships, from over the border and across the country — more than 100 in all — had a story to tell about Peggy Munkittrick's good deeds, and about her penchant for mischief.

Take the times she and her husband Harold loaned out their cottage on Lake Wallace, on the Quebec-Vermont border, to couples for their honeymoon.

Peggy would hang a cowbell under the bed frame, with a string going out the window.

Later, at some inopportune moment, she'd ring the bell — startling the newlyweds and leaving them with a story to tell for years to come.

Peggy Munkittrick and her husband Harold on Lake Wallace where they owned a cottage, in 1957. (Submitted by Doug Bowker)

She may be 100, but not much has changed.

"She has quite a sense of humour and is a bit of joker," said Sandra Klinck, the director of the care home.

"You need to be a bit wary of her giving you a pinch as you walk by in the hall," said Andrea Eastman, the head of corporate services at Grace Village.

Munkittrick can often be found outside her room in the pavilion, handing out candy to the staff and residents, offended if the gift isn't accepted and always ready for a chat.

Peggy Munkittrick celebrated her birthday with more than 100 friends and family at Grace Village retirement home, which she helped found and where she now lives. (Submitted by Doug Bowker)

"Peggy doesn't want to miss anything that's going on," said Klinck.

A lasting legacy

Peggy and her husband Harold Munkittrick helped found the home where Peggy now lives, in what was then called the village of Huntingville, back in 1957.

At first named the Grace Christian Home, it was one of the first seniors' residences in the Townships for English-speaking Quebecers.

It "was founded because people wanted it," says Munkittrick, with characteristic humility.

The couple also spent countless hours volunteering at Frontier Lodge Christian Youth Camp on Lake Wallace.

Harold would bring groceries from Sherbrooke and spend his weekends doing maintenance around the camp, while Peggy toiled away in the kitchen, making meals for more than 100 campers.

Remember the bike shop?

Peggy Munkittrick's husband, Harold, bought a bike shop in Sherbrooke in 1940 and ran it for 30 years. Many Townshippers remember how the Munkittricks donated sportswear to people in need. (Sherbrooke cinémas du bon vieux temps/Facebook)

Peggy married Harold in the early 1940s, not long after he bought the bike shop that bore the Munkittrick name in Sherbrooke for 30 years.

A recent Facebook post about the store prompted comments from many people who remember Harold and Peggy donating sports clothing to people in need and opening their home to cycling enthusiasts.

Peggy Munkittrick, left, with her husband Harold. (Submitted by Doug Bowker)

"Every one of us knows a dozen people that were helped out by Peggy," said Doug Bowker, the executive director of the home, who remembers buying his first bike from Munkittrick's when he was 13.

"What she and Harold did, that's the Peggy people are celebrating today," he said. "The lives and the families they've impacted over many decades."

Well-kept secret

Asked the secret to her long life, Munkittrick is quick to quip that she has no intention of sharing her secrets.

Peggy Munkittrick's family and friends describe her enthusiasm for all things outdoors. (Submitted by Debbie Munkittrick-Beck)

Four years ago, her friends and caregivers thought it was all over, when Munkittrick ended up in hospital.

But she rebounded, and when she was well enough to return to Grace Village, she gave the transport staff a pinch on the leg and immediately asked the nurse at the home for a bowl of cereal.

At her 100th birthday party, she joked she likely won't be around to celebrate 101.

"A hundred years old, you get to be antique," she said, with a laugh.

Coming so far to emcee Munkittrick's centennial celebration was an easy decision, Ruth Lewis said, "because she's just so significant."

"I won't come back for Peggy's funeral, because she's not going to be there," said Lewis.

That is fine by Peggy Munkittrick, who said she's enjoyed every moment of what she's been granted.

"I've had a very happy life," she said.