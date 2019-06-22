In Quebec's secularism law, an Ontario police force sees a source of recruits

An Ontario police force will launch a recruiting campaign targeting Quebec residents affected by the province's new law on religious symbols.

The Peel Regional Police, which covers territory including the cities of Mississauga and Brampton, will conduct a campaign in Quebec after a motion was passed unanimously by the region's police services board on Friday.

The police force "believes in the values of diversity and inclusion, including the accommodation of religious symbols," the motion states. It goes on to say that the police board "invites all affected individuals either pursuing or training for a career in policing in Quebec to apply for a career with the Peel Regional Police."

The motion calls for the police force to place advertising "within Quebec."

Quebec's religious symbols law, which was passed last Sunday, will bar public school teachers, government lawyers, judges and police officers from wearing religious symbols while at work.

The Peel Regional Police have just over 2,000 uniformed officers and 800 civilian staff, said Const. Danny Marttini, a spokesperson for the force. They hire approximately 100 new recruits every year, she said.

The police board motion was seconded by Patrick Brown, Brampton's mayor and the former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, who declared his opposition to Quebec's law in a statement released Friday.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, shown at a city council meeting, says the city needs to 'stand up in defence of the Canadian multicultural mosaic.' (John Lesavage/CBC)

"We need to send a strong message to proponents of [the secularism law] in Quebec," the statement says. "This law is an affront to freedom of religion and an infringement of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms."

Brown has also introduced a similar motion with Brampton's city council for recruiting for the city's fire and emergency service.

Another motion calls for the city to join a legal challenge to Quebec's law initiated by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

In his motion advocating for Brampton to join the legal challenge, Brown writes that the city "is ground zero for diversity and Canadian multiculturalism, and [Brampton's] Council bears a responsibility to stand up in defence of the Canadian multicultural mosaic."

Those motions will be considered at a council meeting on June 26.

Brown's statement says the law on religious symbols will prohibit Jews, Muslims, Sikhs and others who wear religious symbols from pursuing careers in many public sector jobs.

The Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec thanked the Peel police force for its action.

"Thanks to the Peel Regional Police for applying the values of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms," the organization said on Facebook.