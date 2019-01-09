3 pedestrians suffer minor shocks at Outremont worksite

Three people walking near a city worksite in Outremont suffered minor shocks Wednesday evening.

According to Urgences-Santé, the two men and one woman were attended to at the scene as a precaution, but did not need to be transported to hospital.

Work is being done at the intersection of Côte Ste-Catherine Road and St-Joseph Boulevard and a perimeter of six metres by three metres had been set up.

It was the supervisor of the work site that called Urgences-Santé around 6:40 p.m., according to Urgences-Santé spokesperson Steve Kouloumentas.