Stretch of TMR street where pedestrians were hit can be dangerous, locals say

The intersection where a tow truck struck a local couple, both of them 84, as they crossed the street on Monday morning, killing the wife and leaving the husband in critical condition, is on a busy street that is dangerous for pedestrians, some locals say.

On Tuesday, police cadets handed out brochures in the area, where Clyde Road meets Dresden Avenue — a stretch of Jean-Talon Street West that bears a dual name as it passes through the sector.

One day earlier, emergency vehicles swarmed the scene and investigators took photos of a tow truck belonging to Town of Mount Royal (TMR) that, moments earlier, had hit the elderly pair as they crossed the busy avenue.

The brochures from the cadets carried a warning written in bold text: "Cross without playing with your life," and, on the back; "Look at the time remaining. Cross only if you have time to reach the other sidewalk."

A brochure handed out by Montreal police cadets on Tuesday at the intersection where two pedestrians were struck the day before. (CBC)

Pedestrian lights, the brochures warned, should be respected. When the flashing orange hand appears, cross only if you are already in the intersection, it stressed.

But there may be a problem with the pedestrian light at the corner of Clyde Road and Dresden Avenue, according to Chris Makris, who lives on the street. He says drivers tend to go too fast and the pedestrian light is too short and may not give sufficient time to cross, especially for elderly pedestrians.

The light gives 20 seconds to cross the four-lane street.

"If you're in your 80s like they were, it takes a bit longer to walk, you know? So, I don't know, maybe it should be 50 seconds, a minute," he said.

One pedestrian is dead and another is in critical condition after they were hit by a tow truck in TMR Monday. (Sébastien Lauzon/CBC)

Maxime Rougerie, who was in the area on Tuesday to attend a boxing class, agreed.

"It's true that 20 seconds is not a lot," he said. "So if we could add maybe a bit more time it would be really good."

It is unclear if that played any role in the death and injury of the two pedestrians.

Peter Malouf, the mayor of TMR, came to the area on Tuesday and, standing in front of the intersection as cars, trucks and buses passed, said he feels for both the family of the victims and for the municipal worker who struck them, whom he described as a "good" and "careful" employee.

The intersection is a busy one, he acknowledged, with heavy traffic heading through the area on Jean-Talon.

But last year the city made it more pedestrian friendly, adding the pedestrian lights and crosswalks, he said.

He added that he would wait for the Montreal police investigation before weighing in on whether the intersection needs more safety measures.

"I don't have all the facts. It's very fresh," he said. "It's very tragic for the family. When you have a sudden death in the family that's something that just shocks everybody and that shock can be very impactful."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said it was a terrible tragedy for two people to be mowed down while out for a walk, enjoying life.

"That's what we want when we talk about making our roads safer," she said. "We want them safe for everyone including the most vulnerable: children and seniors, too."

In 2022, 79 pedestrians died on Quebec roads.

Half of them were seniors, according to Véronique Fournier, a spokesperson for Piétons Québec, a pedestrian advocacy group.

She blamed the high death toll in part on the popularity of larger vehicles, like sport utility vehicles (SUVs) which are higher off the ground and tend to have larger blind spots for pedestrians as well.

Larger trucks, including commercial vehicles like the tow truck that struck the two pedestrians, are even higher off the ground with even larger blind spots.

"The kind of cars we're driving in the city pose risks for other users," Fournier said. "That goes for SUVs but also for bigger trucks."

Neighbours in the area who said they knew the couple described them as sweet and kind; good people, one person said, who often walked in the neighbourhood.