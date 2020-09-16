Driver arrested after allegedly striking 9 pedestrians, including 2 kids, in Montréal-Nord
Montreal police say a total of seven adults and two children were hit shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Montreal police are investigating the incident, but say none of the injuries are life-threatening
A 38-year-old man is in police custody after multiple pedestrians were hit by a car in Montréal-Nord Wednesday.
Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture said a total of nine people were hit, but none were seriously injured.
At least six adults and two children were transported to hospital, he said.
The incident began at the corner Langelier Boulevard and de Dijon Street just before 1 p.m., Couture said.
The driver allegedly hit a pedestrian and failed to stop, driving down Dijon, onto the sidewalk and into a group of people near the Valade Avenue intersection.
Police investigators are on the scene, Couture said, and the driver will be questioned this afternoon.
