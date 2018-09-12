Number of pedestrians hit by cars on the rise in Montreal

Since the beginning of the year, 19 people have been struck by cars in Montreal and 14 of them have died.

That's higher than any year-to-date statistic of pedestrian and car collisions to have been recorded in the city so far.

Only in the last four days, five pedestrians were reported to have been hit by vehicles. The most recent, Monday evening in the borough of Saint-Laurent, caused the death of a woman in her 80s.

A 55-year-old man died Sunday after he was hit the night before at the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Jeanne-Mance Street.

The number of pedestrians hit has been trending upward in the past three years. By this time of year, there had been seven in 2015, eight in 2016 and 11 in 2017.

Montreal police spokesperson André Durocher blames cellphones. He says the distraction screens have created for drivers and pedestrians alike must account for the collisions.

Durocher did not say whether any of the recent collisions were related to cellphone use.

"We'd conduct operations, for example, to catch [drivers] texting. Journalists would ask me if we hid to find people," Durocher said.

"Not only did we not hide, but we were in uniform and they wouldn't even see us."

Public consultation to explore solutions

The police service's annual fall campaign to raise awareness about heavy trucks and their blind spots starts soon. And the City of Montreal is holding a public consultation on road safety Sept. 24.

It plans to ask residents how they think pedestrians and cyclists could be better protected. Mayor Valérie Plante has said she hopes creative solutions will come of the consultation.