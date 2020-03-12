2 separate collisions in Montreal leave 2 pedestrians in critical condition

Montreal police are investigating after two separate collisions at different intersections left two pedestrians in critical condition within about 15 minutes of each other.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the first incident occurred just before 3 p.m. at the corner of Henri-Julien Avenue and Bellechasse Street.

He said a pedestrian was struck by a truck. The pedestrian was transported to hospital and collision investigators are on the scene, establishing a perimeter around crash site.

Further east at around 3:15 p.m., Brabant said another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the corner of Letourneux Avenue and Hochelaga Street.

That pedestrian was also transported to hospital and special investigators will look into the incident.

Brabant said he does not have the age or gender of the victims at this point, but will provide more details later in the day.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.