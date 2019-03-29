Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Jean Talon Street East

A woman in her 80s has died after being hit by a car during Friday rush hour in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Police say the woman, who they believe to be 85 years old, was sent to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Police received the 911 call about the incident at about 4:30 p.m. They say the woman was struck down at the intersection of De Lormier Avenue and Jean-Talon Street East.

The vehicle was not moving quickly, and alcohol was not a factor, Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture said.

Investigators are currently on scene but Jean Talon remains open to traffic while they evaluate what happened.