Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with truck in downtown Montreal

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a truck in downtown Montreal.

Const. JulienLévesque.says police believe the victim is a man in his 50s.

The pedestrian was crossing Viger Street at St-Urbain Street when he was hit by a truck, which was turning right onto Viger, he said.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for shock.

Police say it's not clear if the driver will face charges.