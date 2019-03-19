New
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with truck in downtown Montreal
Police believe the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was crossing Viger Street at St-Urbain street when he was hit.
Police have cordoned off the intersection around Viger and St-Urbain streets
A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a truck in downtown Montreal.
Const. JulienLévesque.says police believe the victim is a man in his 50s.
The pedestrian was crossing Viger Street at St-Urbain Street when he was hit by a truck, which was turning right onto Viger, he said.
The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for shock.
Police say it's not clear if the driver will face charges.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.