Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by truck in Saint-Léonard

A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a truck in the borough of Saint-Léonard, Montreal police say.

"She has major injuries and we do fear for her life right now," said spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture.

Police are looking for the driver of that truck because they did not stop after the collision.

It happened at around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Langelier Boulevard and Jean-Talon Street East on Wednesday.

The truck driver was headed north on Langelier when they tried to turned right onto Jean-Talon, hitting the pedestrian.

After the collision, the driver continued along and investigators believe he may not have been aware of the collision, he said.

Police have cordoned off the area.