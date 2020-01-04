74-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck

A collision at an intersection in Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie has left a 74-year-old woman in critical condition, according to Montreal police.

Police were called to the scene at the corner of Bélanger Street and St. Hubert Street at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

According to initial reports by the police, a 24-year-old man was travelling north in a pickup truck and was making a left turn when the vehicle struck the 74-year-old woman.

The woman suffered from a head injury and was unconscious when she was transported to hospital. She is in critical condition, Chèvrefils said.

According to Chèvrefils, the pedestrian had been crossing northward on Bélanger Street when she was struck at "low-speed impact."

The driver of the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries and wasn't taken to hospital, Chèvrefils said.

The collisions unit of the SPVM is investigating the incident and are in the process of interviewing witnesses.