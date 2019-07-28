Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Montreal's Ville-Marie district

A 68-year-old man has been taken to hospital with severe head injuries, after being struck by a dark red SUV on the corner of Hochelaga and Iberville streets.

Montreal police say he is in critical condition.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the neighbourhood of Sainte-Marie, in Montreal's Ville-Marie district.

A woman in the SUV was driving south on Iberville, and was turning left on Hochelaga when her car struck the pedestrian, Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said.

Both the driver and pedestrian had a green light, Dubuc said. She said the driver was in shock, but was not injured.

The pedestrian was unconscious when they arrived at the scene, she said.

Police are working to determine the circumstances that lead to the collision.

Hochelaga is closed between Iberville and Frontenac streets as police investigate.