Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dead after being hit by dump truck in downtown Montreal
New

Pedestrian dead after being hit by dump truck in downtown Montreal

Montreal police say they received a call at around 11:30 a.m. after a truck turning south on Atwater Avenue off Tupper Street hit a pedestrian.

A truck turning south on Atwater Ave. off Tupper St. hit a pedestrian at around 11:30 a.m.

CBC News ·
The driver was treated for shock but did not go to hospital. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a dump truck in downtown Montreal on Wednesday morning.

Montreal police say they received a call at around 11:30 a.m. after a truck turning south on Atwater Avenue off Tupper Street hit a pedestrian.

The driver was treated for shock but did not go to hospital.

Police closed off Atwater Avenue between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Ste-Catherine Street, and Tupper between Atwater and Lambert-Closse Street, while the SPVM's collision squad investigated.

This is the 24th fatal collision in Montreal this year. It follows another pedestrian death Tuesday night in Boucherville.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories