Pedestrian dead after being hit by dump truck in downtown Montreal

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a dump truck in downtown Montreal on Wednesday morning.

Montreal police say they received a call at around 11:30 a.m. after a truck turning south on Atwater Avenue off Tupper Street hit a pedestrian.

The driver was treated for shock but did not go to hospital.

Police closed off Atwater Avenue between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Ste-Catherine Street, and Tupper between Atwater and Lambert-Closse Street, while the SPVM's collision squad investigated.

This is the 24th fatal collision in Montreal this year. It follows another pedestrian death Tuesday night in Boucherville.