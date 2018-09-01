Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Saint-Michel

Montreal police closed a section of Pie-IX Boulevard early Saturday between 43e and 45e streets to investigate a collision that left a 58-year-old pedestrian in critical condition.

Witnesses called 911 at around 3:45 a.m. to report the incident which occurred at the corner of 44e Street and Pie-IX Boulevard, about 11 blocks north of Highway 40 in the borough of Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the male victim on the ground with a head injury.

He was transported to hospital, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

Montreal police closed a section of Pie-IX Boulevard between 43 and 45th streets to investigate the collision early Saturday. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

The 45-year-old driver was not injured.

A witness told police the vehicle was headed west on 44e Street and it struck the victim as it turned north on Pie-IX Boulevard.

Montreal police collision investigators are on the scene.